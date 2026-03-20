RDA Financial Network Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 882.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $91.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.