Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $252,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

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Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Marathon Digital Company Profile

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Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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