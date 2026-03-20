Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $252,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 2,407.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

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Marathon Digital Company Profile

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Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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