Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick Thiel Sells 27,505 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Thiel sold 27,505 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $252,495.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,788,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,962,597.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 3.4%
Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $23.45.
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported ($4.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $202.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.74 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 144.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.
The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.
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