Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Director Benjamin Hardesty Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,648. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.27.

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Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AR

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 114.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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