Short Interest in VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Expands By 15.8%

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 111,386 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 12th total of 96,197 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,381,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,381,847 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSME opened at $1.14 on Thursday. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $64.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSME shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VS MEDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded VS MEDIA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.