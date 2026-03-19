Bio-Path (BPTH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 resultson Friday, March 20th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $554,914.80, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.24. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

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Bio-Path Company Profile

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Bio-Path Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases. The company’s platform centers on its proprietary Liposomal DNA Antisense Technology (LDAT), which leverages liposome-based delivery to transport antisense DNA molecules directly into targeted cells. By silencing specific messenger RNAs (mRNAs) associated with disease, Bio-Path aims to modulate pathways that drive tumor growth and survival.

The company’s lead investigational therapy, prexigebersen (BP1001), is designed to inhibit Grb2 mRNA, a critical adaptor protein involved in multiple oncogenic signaling pathways.

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