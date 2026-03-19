Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Leerink Partners from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HIMS
Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 7.0%
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health
In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $118,808.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 308,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,037.39. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $136,511.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,086.88. This trade represents a 38.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,857 shares of company stock worth $4,063,728. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Hims & Hers Health
Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with Novo Nordisk gives HIMS direct access to branded GLP‑1s (Ozempic, Wegovy) and Hims opened a pre‑launch waitlist — this expands product reach and monetization opportunities in a high-demand obesity/diabetes market. Novo Nordisk (NVO) Partners With Hims & Hers, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Leerink published a forecast calling for strong price appreciation for HIMS, which could support investor interest if execution against the Novo deal and subscriber growth follow through. Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Value‑investing commentary and analyst pieces highlight HIMS as a long‑term thematic play on telehealth + obesity drugs, but these are opinion pieces rather than new company fundamentals. UnitedHealth, Hims & Hers, Gambling.Com – Value Investing With Raul Shah
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week — COO Michael Chi sold ~97k shares (≈19% reduction in that holding) and other insiders also trimmed positions. Concentrated insider sales are being read as a negative near‑term signal by traders. SEC Form 4 – Michael Chi
- Negative Sentiment: Market context: analysts (HSBC) warn pricing will determine GLP‑1 winners and expect pricing competition between Lilly and Novo; heightened pricing pressure could limit HIMS’ revenue/margin upside even with better access to branded drugs. Health Care Roundup: Market Talk
- Negative Sentiment: Price action: coverage noted HIMS experienced a larger intra‑session drop than the broader market, reflecting the net effect of the negative signals above outweighing the Novo news in the near term. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.
The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.
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