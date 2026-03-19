Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

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Permian Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Permian Resources stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.66. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director William J. Quinn sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $15,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,426,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,223,966.85. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 158,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $2,912,700.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,567,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,820,293.08. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 4,815,093 shares of company stock valued at $78,776,101 over the last three months. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,850,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 20.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,101,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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