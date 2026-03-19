Morgan Stanley Cuts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $156.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $125.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $125.62 and a 1-year high of $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

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Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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