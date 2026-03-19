Contrasting Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) and Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Johnson Outdoors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $1.46 billion 3.77 $113.50 million $0.33 55.64 Johnson Outdoors $592.41 million 0.77 -$34.29 million ($2.19) -19.95

Analyst Recommendations

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Johnson Outdoors. Johnson Outdoors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportradar Group and Johnson Outdoors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 16 1 2.81 Johnson Outdoors 1 0 0 1 2.50

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.16, indicating a potential upside of 64.26%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Johnson Outdoors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Johnson Outdoors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Outdoors has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Johnson Outdoors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 7.73% 10.32% 3.94% Johnson Outdoors -3.56% 0.83% 0.58%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Johnson Outdoors on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

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Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

About Johnson Outdoors

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Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors. The Camping segment provides consumer, commercial, and military tents and accessories; camping stoves; other recreational camping products; and portable outdoor cooking systems. This segment sells its products under the Eureka! and Jetboil brands through specialty stores, sporting goods stores, internet retailers, and direct to consumers. The Watercraft Recreation segment offers kayaks, canoes, and paddles for family recreation, touring, angling, and tripping through independent specialty and outdoor retailers under Old Town and Carlisle brands. The Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, such as regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels, and accessories through independent specialty dive stores and diving magazines under the SCUBAPRO brand name. This segment also provides regular maintenance, product repair, diving education, and travel program services; and sells diving gear to dive training centers, resorts, and public safety units. It sells its products through websites. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

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