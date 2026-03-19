Head to Head Review: Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) & Materion (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Materion and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Materion 4.19% 12.36% 6.41% Wealth Minerals N/A -1,111.33% -952.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Materion and Wealth Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Materion $1.79 billion 1.64 $74.82 million $3.59 39.36 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.11) -0.50

Materion has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Materion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Materion has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Materion and Wealth Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Materion 0 2 1 0 2.33 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Materion currently has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.32%. Given Materion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Materion is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Materion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Materion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Materion beats Wealth Minerals on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The company provides advanced engineered solutions comprising beryllium and non-beryllium containing alloy systems and custom engineered parts in strip, bulk, rod, plate, bar, tube, and other customized shapes; engineering and product development services; alloyed metals, beryllium products, and beryllium hydroxide; precision strip, rod, and wire products, as well as engineered strip metal products; and ToughMet alloys and SupremEX aluminum silicon carbide metal matrix composite formulation products. It operates the bertrandite ore mine and refinery located in Utah that provides feedstock hydroxide for its beryllium businesses and external sale. In addition, it produces advanced chemicals, microelectronics packaging, precious metal, non-precious metal, and specialty metal products, including vapor deposition targets, frame lid assemblies, clad and precious metal pre-forms, high temperature braze materials, and ultra-pure wire. Further, the company designs and produces precision thin film coatings, optical filters, and assemblies. The company sells its products directly from its facilities, as well as through company-owned service centers, outside distributors, agents, direct sales offices, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc. and changed its name to Materion Corporation in March 2011. Materion Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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