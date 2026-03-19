Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Head to Head Comparison

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mogo and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Duos Technologies Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.95%. Duos Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.92%. Given Mogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

This table compares Mogo and Duos Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $69.27 million 0.36 -$9.98 million $0.23 4.57 Duos Technologies Group $7.28 million 21.60 -$10.76 million ($0.95) -7.93

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mogo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo 11.41% 7.78% 3.34% Duos Technologies Group -52.79% -65.17% -23.64%

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mogo beats Duos Technologies Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

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