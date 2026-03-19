B. Riley Financial Cuts Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Price Target to $10.00

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPMC. Zacks Research cut Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on SPMC

Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $8.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55.

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Sound Point Meridian Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 4,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $65,282.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,269,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,409,263.90. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,000 and sold 10,701 shares valued at $154,990. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Point Meridian Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPMC. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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