AB International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Trading Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.3764 and last traded at $0.3764. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,436,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

AB International Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.

AB International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB International Group Corp. acquires and develops various intellectual property. It operates through two segments, Copyrights and License (IP) and Cinema. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies; and provides video synthesis and releases system for mobile communications equipment. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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