Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) had its price target increased by BWS Financial from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 4.02. Nebius Group has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $141.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $9,084,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group Company Profile

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Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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