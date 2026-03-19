Brokerages Set Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target at $108.63

Shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.6250.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CELC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Celcuity Trading Down 1.4%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $112.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,700. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celcuity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. KVP Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Celcuity by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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