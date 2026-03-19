Analysts Set TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target at $6.00

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

TCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TScan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

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Insider Transactions at TScan Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 80,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $72,062.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,937,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,674.40. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 161,801 shares of company stock valued at $145,621 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

TCRX opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.41. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Leveraging its proprietary T-Scan platform, the company seeks to identify high-affinity TCRs that recognize intracellular tumor antigens presented on the surface of cancer cells. TScan’s approach aims to broaden the reach of immunotherapy beyond current targets by unlocking a wider array of cancer-associated proteins.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical and early-stage clinical programs in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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