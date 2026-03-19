Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adient and Ferrari”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $14.54 billion 0.11 -$281.00 million ($3.62) -5.52 Ferrari $8.08 billion 9.58 $1.81 billion $10.11 32.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ferrari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferrari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.4% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Adient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient -2.06% 8.18% 1.89% Ferrari 22.36% 43.40% 16.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adient and Ferrari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 6 4 0 2.17 Ferrari 0 6 8 3 2.82

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. Ferrari has a consensus target price of $475.61, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Ferrari’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrari is more favorable than Adient.

Risk and Volatility

Adient has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrari has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrari beats Adient on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

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Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and the Asia Pacific/China. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Ferrari

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Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

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