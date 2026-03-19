Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Flagstar Bank, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

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Flagstar Bank, National Association Stock Down 1.2%

FLG stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.00 million. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bank, National Association will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bank, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Flagstar Bank, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bank, National Association

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bank, National Association

(Get Free Report)

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

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