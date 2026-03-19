American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Head-To-Head Review

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stewart Information Services and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services 3.95% 9.32% 4.82% American Financial Group 10.30% 18.64% 2.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stewart Information Services and American Financial Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services $2.92 billion 0.61 $115.54 million $4.04 15.78 American Financial Group $8.17 billion 1.29 $842.00 million $10.07 12.62

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stewart Information Services. American Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stewart Information Services and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Financial Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $141.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.17%. Given Stewart Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than American Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Stewart Information Services pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Financial Group pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stewart Information Services has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of American Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Stewart Information Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stewart Information Services

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Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. It also provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, and home builders through direct operations, network of independent agencies, and other businesses. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Financial Group

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American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance. It sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

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