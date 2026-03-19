Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 989,832 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the February 12th total of 858,674 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,076 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Fibra Danhos stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

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Fibra Danhos Company Profile

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Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) is a Mexican real estate investment trust that specializes in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate assets. Established in 2013 through a sponsorship agreement with Grupo Danhos, the company has positioned itself as a leading player in the Mexican market by focusing on the retail, office and mixed-use sectors. It pursues a strategy of acquiring high-quality land parcels, financing development projects and overseeing long-term property operations.

The trust’s portfolio is concentrated primarily in Mexico City and its metropolitan area, where it owns and operates several marquee shopping centers, office towers and urban mixed-use complexes.

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