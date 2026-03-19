Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives $15.39 Average PT from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.3889.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

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Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $363,347.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,427.30. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $322,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 998,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,058. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,472. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -179.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

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