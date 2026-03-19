PAACU’s (NASDAQ:PAACU) Quiet Period Set To End on March 24th

PAACU’s (NASDAQ:PAACU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, March 24th. PAACU had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PAACU’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PAACU Stock Performance

PAACU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. PAACU has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

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