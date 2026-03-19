Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDT. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

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Bird Construction Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BDT opened at C$35.70 on Monday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.36.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$877.01 million during the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 2.7598533 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

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Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

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