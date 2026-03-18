Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.55. 46,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 89,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $399.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

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Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.3924 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bulwark Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

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