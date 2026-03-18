Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,035,260 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 12th total of 9,988,553 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,432,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,432,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amrize currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

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Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 2,535,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.96. Amrize has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amrize Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Mario Gross bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.29 per share, for a total transaction of $176,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,059.63. This trade represents a 11.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,703,582 shares in the company, valued at $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 77,834 shares of company stock worth $4,511,344 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amrize

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRZ. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $13,632,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $83,913,000.

About Amrize

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Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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