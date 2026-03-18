HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for NERV

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

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NERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 0.1%

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.31.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020,500 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $17,377,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,310,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $11,409,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $9,507,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

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Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

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