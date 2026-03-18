Q1 Earnings Estimate for CareCloud Issued By Zacks Research

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CareCloud in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kim expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CareCloud’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

CareCloud Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ CCLD opened at $3.61 on Monday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. CareCloud had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. CareCloud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.23 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in CareCloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in CareCloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CareCloud during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CareCloud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud

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CareCloud, Inc is a healthcare technology company that provides cloud-based practice management, electronic health record (EHR) and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions to medical practices and health systems. Its flagship offering, the CareCloud Central platform, combines clinical, financial and administrative workflows into a single, unified system. The platform includes modules for scheduling, billing, coding, patient engagement and telehealth, enabling practices to streamline front- and back-office operations and improve overall practice performance.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, CareCloud serves small to mid-size physician groups and specialty clinics across the United States.

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