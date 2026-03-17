Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 19,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Up 3.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$39.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

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Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Montreal, Canada. As of February 13, 2024, Vanstar Mining Resources Inc operates as a subsidiary of IAMGOLD Corporation.

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