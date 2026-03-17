Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. 36,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 133,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.42.

Maple Gold Mines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$156.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

About Maple Gold Mines

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Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds 100% interest in the Morris Project comprising 34 claims located in the Morris Township, Quebec, as well as has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Eagle Mine Property in Quebec, Canada.

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