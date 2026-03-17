DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Financial Review

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) and DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecolab and DAQO New Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecolab $16.08 billion 4.79 $2.08 billion $7.28 37.54 DAQO New Energy $665.41 million 2.37 -$170.51 million ($2.54) -9.25

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ecolab has higher revenue and earnings than DAQO New Energy. DAQO New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecolab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

74.9% of Ecolab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ecolab shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ecolab has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecolab and DAQO New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecolab 12.91% 22.73% 9.08% DAQO New Energy -25.62% -2.92% -2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecolab and DAQO New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecolab 0 7 13 1 2.71 DAQO New Energy 2 2 1 1 2.17

Ecolab currently has a consensus price target of $323.71, indicating a potential upside of 18.45%. DAQO New Energy has a consensus price target of $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.25%. Given Ecolab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ecolab is more favorable than DAQO New Energy.

Summary

Ecolab beats DAQO New Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecolab

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Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment provides specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the healthcare, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, such as infection prevention and surgical solutions, and end-to-end cleaning and contamination control solutions under the Ecolab, Microtek, and Anios brand names. In addition, the company provides pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects in restaurants, food and beverage processors, hotels, grocery operations, and other commercial segments including education, life sciences, and healthcare customers. Further, it offers colloidal silica for binding and polishing applications in semiconductor, catalyst, and aerospace component manufacturing, as well as chemical industries; and products and services that manage wash process through custom designed programs, premium products, dispensing equipment, water and energy management, and reduction, as well as real time data management. It sells its products through field sales and corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About DAQO New Energy

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Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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