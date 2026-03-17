MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Buys Shares of 45,000 Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Qfin accounts for 2.1% of MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Qfin in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qfin by 38.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qfin by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qfin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

About Qfin

(Free Report)

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

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