Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Trading 3.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.69 and last traded at $84.0695. Approximately 30,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 70,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATZAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc is a Canadian fashion retailer specializing in women’s apparel and accessories. Founded in 1984 by Brian Hill in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company has grown from a single boutique into a vertically integrated lifestyle brand. Aritzia designs, manufactures and markets a range of in-house labels, including TNA, Wilfred, Babaton and Super Puff, catering to a contemporary female clientele that values both trend-driven and timeless wardrobe essentials.

The company’s product assortment spans outerwear, knitwear, denim, suiting, activewear and accessories, with an emphasis on quality fabrics, fit and craftsmanship.

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