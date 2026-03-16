US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Posts Earnings Results

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22), FiscalAI reports.

US Gold Trading Up 4.1%

USAU stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $17.41. 384,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,683. The stock has a market cap of $287.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.74. US Gold has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Gold during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Gold during the second quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of US Gold by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on USAU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of US Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USAU

About US Gold

(Get Free Report)

US Gold Corporation (NASDAQ: USAU) is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and copper projects in key mining jurisdictions across the United States. The company’s flagship asset is the Copper King project in Park County, Wyoming, where US Gold holds more than 10,000 contiguous acres in the historic Sweetwater Mining District. Copper King is a bulk-tonnage, porphyry-style copper-gold property for which the company has completed multiple drilling campaigns, metallurgical testing and a preliminary economic assessment.

In addition to Copper King, US Gold controls the Keystone project on the northern Black Hills Gold Trend in South Dakota.

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