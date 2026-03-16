Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) General Counsel Joseph Valane Acquires 1,260 Shares

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joseph Valane purchased 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.45 per share, for a total transaction of $81,207.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,520.05. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of HHH stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.28. 442,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,056. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.25.
Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.26. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 8.40%.The firm had revenue of $624.45 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Howard Hughes
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Howard Hughes
About Howard Hughes
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.
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