Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,305 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 12th total of 14,944 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,590 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNAM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. ES4 LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 7,400.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

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Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNAM traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a broad index of large- to small-cap equities from Vietnam, selected and weighted by their free-float market capitalization. VNAM was launched on Dec 7, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

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