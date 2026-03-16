Insider Selling: Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) General Counsel Sells 7,598 Shares of Stock

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 7,598 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $607,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 58,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,203.14. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ STRA traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $79.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89. Strategic Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $93.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

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Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STRA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 234,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 142,915 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 158.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 56.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 94,955 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

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Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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