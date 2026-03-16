Sudhir Gopalswamy Sells 6,114 Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.88. 6,514,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,103,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 176.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

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ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 32.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 636.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after buying an additional 3,240,375 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 23,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — reported $0.64 vs. consensus $0.62, showing the company can still eke out earnings beats despite cyclical headwinds.

Q4 EPS beat — reported $0.64 vs. consensus $0.62, showing the company can still eke out earnings beats despite cyclical headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Solid balance sheet — low debt-to-equity (~0.39) and strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52) reduce financial risk and give the company flexibility for investments or buybacks.

Solid balance sheet — low debt-to-equity (~0.39) and strong liquidity (quick ratio ~2.98, current ratio ~4.52) reduce financial risk and give the company flexibility for investments or buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and analyst consensus — management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.660; sell-side consensus still expects ~2.6 EPS for the year, so guidance is within a broadly anticipated range but not clearly bullish.

Guidance and analyst consensus — management set Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.560–$0.660; sell-side consensus still expects ~2.6 EPS for the year, so guidance is within a broadly anticipated range but not clearly bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Technical picture — the 50‑day moving average (~$63.64) sits above the stock while the 200‑day (~$55.42) is below, suggesting near‑term resistance around the 50‑day and longer‑term support near the 200‑day.

Technical picture — the 50‑day moving average (~$63.64) sits above the stock while the 200‑day (~$55.42) is below, suggesting near‑term resistance around the 50‑day and longer‑term support near the 200‑day. Negative Sentiment: Revenue weakness — quarterly revenue of ~$1.53B missed estimates marginally and was down ~11.2% year‑over‑year, highlighting demand softness in key end markets.

Revenue weakness — quarterly revenue of ~$1.53B missed estimates marginally and was down ~11.2% year‑over‑year, highlighting demand softness in key end markets. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on ON to “Hold”, which can cap upside and add selling pressure. ON Semiconductor Rating Lowered to Hold

Analyst downgrade — Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on ON to “Hold”, which can cap upside and add selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: High valuation — trailing P/E (~176x) is elevated, implying the stock already prices significant future growth; any execution slip or slower market recovery could spark a re-rating.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

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ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

Further Reading

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