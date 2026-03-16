Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $106.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.85 million.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. 327,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.06. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation (NASDAQ:CMTL), founded in 1969 and headquartered in Melville, New York, is a leading global provider of advanced communications solutions. The company designs, develops, and deploys equipment, systems, and services that enable secure and reliable transmission of voice, video, and data. Over its history, Comtech has built a reputation for innovation across satellite communications, wireless data systems, and public safety networks, serving both commercial and government customers worldwide.

Comtech operates through two primary business segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions.

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