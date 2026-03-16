BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,133 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 12th total of 878 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 474 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHYI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYI traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. 446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

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