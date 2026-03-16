Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $415.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.95 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.09%.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Monday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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