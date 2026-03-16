Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) President Sells $1,740,600.00 in Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) President Heath Tarbert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total transaction of $1,740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 584,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,785,462.24. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Heath Tarbert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Heath Tarbert sold 43,694 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total transaction of $5,147,153.20.
- On Monday, March 2nd, Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $11,496,719.61.
- On Thursday, February 26th, Heath Tarbert sold 10,753 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $969,275.42.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Heath Tarbert sold 3,048 shares of Circle Internet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $274,380.96.
Circle Internet Group Trading Up 9.2%
Shares of CRCL traded up $10.59 on Monday, reaching $125.97. 18,496,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858,777. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion and a PE ratio of -67.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $298.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,205 shares during the period. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,292,000 after purchasing an additional 74,414 shares during the period.
About Circle Internet Group
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
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