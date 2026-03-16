Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) Grows By 31.1%

ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 27,948 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the February 12th total of 21,313 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Euro

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Euro stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.66% of ProShares Ultra Euro as of its most recent SEC filing.

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ProShares Ultra Euro Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA ULE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. ProShares Ultra Euro has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

About ProShares Ultra Euro

The ProShares Ultra Euro (ULE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of the euro spot price against the US dollar. ULE was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

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