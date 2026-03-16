UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.6350, with a volume of 17969949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point started coverage on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price objective on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

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UWM Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.90.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.12 million. UWM had a net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,601,919 shares in the company, valued at $14,083,503.29. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,205,826 shares of company stock worth $93,166,931 over the last ninety days. 94.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in UWM by 5,681.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 408.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UWM by 1,410.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

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