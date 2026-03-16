Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 11,114,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 25,406,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $1.2751 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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