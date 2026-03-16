Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear Sells 72,090 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18.
- On Thursday, December 18th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 5,159 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $397,088.23.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40.
Oklo Stock Performance
NYSE OKLO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.77. 6,282,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.80.
Key Oklo News
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews note Q4 earnings as a potential catalyst — expectations and any guidance updates could produce a sizable share-price move if results or commentary beat. Oklo Q4 earnings on deck: What to expect
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights supportive policy backdrop under the Trump administration for nuclear energy — that macro tailwind is being cited as a reason the stock has upside if Oklo shows operational progress. Oklo Q4 preview: Trump administration-supported nuclear stock …
- Positive Sentiment: Longer-term bullish takes (including columnist predictions) argue Oklo could outperform if it clears regulatory and project-approval milestones tied to its Aurora design. Prediction: This $60 Nuclear Stock Will Outperform the S&P 500 This Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings trade ideas and positioning guides are circulating — analysts outline scenarios to buy, hold or hedge around the report rather than presenting new fundamental news. Here’s How to Play OKLO Stock Before Q4 Earnings Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro moves (cooler oil prices) have buoyed U.S. futures; this broader market lift may be helping risk-on positioning into Oklo earnings. U.S. Stock Futures in Green on Cooler Oil Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation concerns: the stock has plunged from its 2025 highs and market cap has contracted significantly — this increases downside risk if earnings disappoint. Oklo stock price analysis ahead of earnings: buy, sell, or hold?
- Negative Sentiment: Operational dependency risk: Oklo’s Aurora reactors require HALEU fuel; comparisons to Centrus highlight that HALEU supply and certification remain potential chokepoints and could hurt timelines and costs. Better Nuclear Energy Stock: Oklo vs. Centrus Energy
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1,184.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Oklo by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKLO
Oklo Company Profile
Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
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