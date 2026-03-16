Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear Sells 72,090 Shares

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 2nd, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18.

On Thursday, December 18th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 5,159 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $397,088.23.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.77. 6,282,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Key Oklo News

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1,184.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Oklo by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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