NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $188.88 and last traded at $183.22. Approximately 214,810,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 180,460,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.25.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Arete Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.35 and its 200 day moving average is $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,318,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,794,775.84. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock valued at $185,596,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,446,217,000 after buying an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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