Mike Spanos Purchases 300 Shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.27. 294,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.04 and a 1 year high of $696.66.

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Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $706.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

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Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

Further Reading

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