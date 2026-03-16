Mike Spanos Purchases 300 Shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Mike Spanos purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $665.43 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,769.57. This trade represents a 7.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $673.27. 294,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $643.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.04 and a 1 year high of $696.66.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $706.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.20.
View Our Latest Research Report on CASY
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.
The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.
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