NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after HSBC upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC now has a $6.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.80. NIO traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.0440. 64,927,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 47,335,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIO
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NIO Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.11.
About NIO
NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.
The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.
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