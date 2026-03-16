Assertio Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to outline a sharper strategic focus on growing its oncology franchise around Rolvedon, while becoming more selective on business development following what leadership described as a less capital-efficient environment for acquiring on-market specialty products.

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CEO outlines priorities: Rolvedon growth, commercial leverage, and disciplined M&A

Chief Executive Officer Mark L. Reisenauer, who became CEO in October, said his early observations centered on three themes: a “significant revenue opportunity” in Rolvedon that is reflected in 2026 guidance; an experienced commercial organization with market access, sales, and contracting capabilities that could be leveraged to bring additional products to market; and a view that the company’s prior strategy of acquiring on-market specialty products is “no longer capital efficient or a sustainable strategy to fuel growth.”

Reisenauer said integration work following the 2023 acquisition of Rolvedon has included consolidating regulatory, distribution, and contracting functions and transitioning manufacturing under Assertio’s commercial label to drive efficiencies. Management said the integration was fully complete in the fourth quarter of 2025 and positioned Rolvedon for continued commercial success, including maintaining a leading market-share position.

He reiterated that, during the distribution transition, the company “pulled forward two quarters of demand” to ensure uninterrupted patient supply. Regular sales of newly labeled Rolvedon are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026, after which management expects continued demand growth and an acceleration in sales compared with the prior year. Reisenauer also emphasized Rolvedon’s intellectual property protection extending to 2039 and said the company will prioritize a meaningful lifecycle management strategy.

On portfolio investment, Reisenauer pointed to Sympazan as an example where returns on growth investment have been lower than expected, saying further incremental investment behind the product is not warranted relative to higher-growth opportunities. He added that Assertio will evaluate multiple pathways to growth through business development, including individual product acquisitions, commercialization agreements, licensing or technology agreements, and potential business combinations, though he said there was “nothing to announce” yet.

Commercial update: integration complete, community oncology focus remains

Chief Commercial Officer Paul Ge said the company’s commercial and operations focus over the past year was to align resources to optimize cash flow from “tail assets” while continuing to support Rolvedon’s growth. Ge said Rolvedon’s transition onto the Assertio label and the integration of supporting commercial, operational, and market access infrastructure were completed, and that the transition was seamless for customers and patients.

Ge said the fourth quarter reflected the expected pull-through from large purchases executed in the third quarter, and that dynamics were progressing as planned. He said demand continues to perform well, particularly in the community oncology clinic segment where Assertio maintains strong share, and noted that new accounts have begun purchasing Rolvedon each quarter since its late-2022 launch.

To support the next phase of growth, Ge said Assertio implemented personnel and process enhancements intended to strengthen its community oncology focus, expand reach with key clinics, and improve coordination between field teams and market access capabilities.

Ge also detailed the company’s commercial infrastructure, including corporate account managers calling on clinics, a national accounts team focused on contracting with group purchasing organizations and aggregators, trade and distribution relationships, and patient services through hub services and reimbursement specialists. He characterized the platform as scalable and capable of supporting additional assets in the future.

Fourth-quarter results reflect Rolvedon channel timing; margins improved

Chief Financial Officer AJ (A.J.) summarized fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, emphasizing that fourth-quarter comparisons were heavily influenced by the previously disclosed Rolvedon sell-in timing.

Fourth-quarter total product sales: $12.8 million, compared with $29.6 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the timing of channel inventory associated with the Rolvedon sell-in.

$12.8 million, compared with $29.6 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the timing of channel inventory associated with the Rolvedon sell-in. Fourth-quarter Rolvedon net sales: $0.4 million, down from $15.4 million a year earlier; management said underlying demand remains stable and expects a return to a more normalized pattern beginning in the second quarter of 2026 with newly labeled Rolvedon.

$0.4 million, down from $15.4 million a year earlier; management said underlying demand remains stable and expects a return to a more normalized pattern beginning in the second quarter of 2026 with newly labeled Rolvedon. Fourth-quarter Sympazan sales: $3.1 million, up from $2.5 million, reflecting higher volume and a favorable payer mix.

$3.1 million, up from $2.5 million, reflecting higher volume and a favorable payer mix. Fourth-quarter Indocin sales: $5.5 million, flat year over year, as higher net pricing offset expected volume pressure from generic competition.

$5.5 million, flat year over year, as higher net pricing offset expected volume pressure from generic competition. Gross margin: 75% versus 61% in the prior-year quarter, driven by a higher mix of Indocin sales and the absence of prior-year inventory write-downs.

75% versus 61% in the prior-year quarter, driven by a higher mix of Indocin sales and the absence of prior-year inventory write-downs. SG&A: $13.1 million versus $21.4 million, reflecting lower legal expenses after completing litigation-related initiatives and reduced personnel costs following fourth-quarter restructuring actions.

$13.1 million versus $21.4 million, reflecting lower legal expenses after completing litigation-related initiatives and reduced personnel costs following fourth-quarter restructuring actions. GAAP net income: a loss of $11.9 million versus a loss of $10.5 million.

a loss of $11.9 million versus a loss of $10.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA: -$4.1 million versus +$3.4 million.

Cash and working capital: sell-in created a temporary headwind

As of December 31, 2025, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $63.4 million, down from $93.4 million at September 30, 2025. AJ attributed the decline primarily to a temporary increase in net working capital tied to the Rolvedon sell-in, including expanded accounts receivable due to extended payment terms and an increase in accrued rebates as inventory moved through the channel.

Management said it expects this working capital variability to continue through the first quarter as balances are settled, with cash flows returning to normalized levels by the end of April, aligning with the expected start of newly labeled Rolvedon sales in the second quarter.

Full-year 2025 and 2026 outlook: guidance reflects three quarters of Rolvedon shipments

For full-year 2025, Assertio reported total product sales of $117.1 million, which management said was above the high end of updated guidance provided the prior quarter. Rolvedon sales were $68.2 million, up from $60.1 million in the prior year. Indocin net product sales were $18.9 million, reflecting expected volume and pricing impacts from generic competition. Gross margin was 70% versus 68% in 2024, driven by prior-year inventory write-downs and step-up amortization not repeating. Full-year adjusted EBITDA was $22.7 million, up from $18.3 million.

For 2026, Assertio initiated revenue guidance of $110 million to $125 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $28 million to $40 million. AJ said the revenue range reflects varying scenarios for Rolvedon around pricing, gross-to-net, and volume acceleration, while also assuming natural declines in legacy tail assets. He also noted a key comparability issue: reported 2025 Rolvedon revenue included approximately five quarters of wholesaler shipments due to the third-quarter sell-in, while 2026 is expected to reflect three quarters of wholesaler shipments because regular sales of newly labeled Rolvedon are expected to start in the second quarter.

On profitability, AJ attributed the expected step-up in 2026 adjusted EBITDA primarily to (1) high-margin Rolvedon growth with the ability to capture additional volume through the existing commercial infrastructure without incremental operating expenses and (2) structural cost savings, including reduced litigation expense, the “successful decommercialization of Otrexup,” and a leaner personnel structure after restructuring.

In Q&A, management said it does not expect channel inventory to build in 2026 and anticipates quarterly demand will be generally aligned with quarterly shipments. The company also said its 2026 outlook assumes Indocin erosion year over year and, based on market intelligence, it is expecting at least one additional generic entrant in 2026. Asked about business development, management said it is primarily considering on-market or late-stage development oncology therapeutics, past proof of concept, and that incremental commercial investment would “most likely” be small given the existing base. Management also said it continually evaluates whether assets could do better with another company but noted no specific plans to divest assets and said it is not actively pursuing a sale of the company.

About Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, formerly known as Depomed, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including neuropathic pain, migraine and breakthrough cancer pain. The company’s commercial portfolio includes three FDA-approved products—Qutenza (8% capsaicin) for postherpetic neuralgia, Butrans (buprenorphine) transdermal system for chronic pain and Onsolis (fentanyl buccal soluble film) for breakthrough cancer pain—which are marketed primarily in the United States under licensing agreements with global partners.

In addition to its marketed therapies, Assertio maintains a pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting a range of pain and neurological conditions.

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