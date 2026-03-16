Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,978 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 46,503 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $45.64. 526,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $65.15.
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF
Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.
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