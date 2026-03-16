Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIXGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,978 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 46,503 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $45.64. 526,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $65.15.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,986,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 126,991 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 114,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

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