Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Short Interest Down 24.8% in February

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,978 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 46,503 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $45.64. 526,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $65.15.

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Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 416,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,986,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 193,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 126,991 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 114,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Holcombe Financial Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

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